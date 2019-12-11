Here’s a Closer Look at the Rumored Off-White x Air Jordan 5 Releasing in 2020

Last month, fans got a quick glimpse of what’s rumored to be Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Air Jordan 5 collaboration, but now more images of the kicks have surfaced.
The remixed version of the Jordan 5 features a black mesh upper with see-through panels at the ankle collar and mid-foot. Similar to past releases, Off-White branding is stamped onto the middle portion of the medial side. The look is finished off with a black midsole and a yellow translucent outsole.
While Abloh and Jordan Brand has yet to announce the official release details, this Off-White x Air Jordan 5 is rumored to release sometime in April 2020 for $225.
