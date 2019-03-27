Odell Beckham Jr. Teases His Upcoming Nike Air Max 720 Collab

Odell Beckham Jr., the newest member of the Cleveland Browns football team, celebrated Nike Air Max Day in style yesterday by revealing his never-before-seen Air Max 720 collaboration on his Instagram story.

The 26-year-old wide receiver will be putting his own spin on the Swoosh’s recently released Air Max silhouette dubbed Air Max 720/OBJ. The latest style boasts a leather and nubuck construction, which replaces the synthetic textile material. The upper dons a multicolor design on both the ankle collar and toe box, paired with a combination of vibrant accents on the mudguard, heel counter and on the mesh window on the sides.

Odell Beckham Jr. teases his upcoming Air Max 720 collaboration on Instagram. CREDIT: Instagram: @OBJ

Additional details include OBJ’s signature logo printed on the premium cork insole. More hues from the eye-catching color palette are found within the Air Max cushioned midsole. Keeping the branding to a minimum is a mini-Swoosh branding stamped on the tooling.

Fans looking to pick up a pair will have the opportunity to do so later this year. According to OBJ’s Instagram story, the caption on the post reads “Comin soooon…” Meanwhile, leaker account @py_rates said the kicks drop on June 21 for a rumored retail price of $200 on Nike.com.

