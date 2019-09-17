Odell Beckham Jr’s Cleats Are Inspired By Classic Air Jordans

Odell Beckham Jr. made its highly anticipated return to New York yesterday in style in Air Jordan-inspired Nike cleats on the field.

For the wide receiver’s pre-game warmup ahead of taking on the Jets, the Cleveland Browns wide receiver laced up a special rendition of the Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo cleat inspired by a friends-and-family colorway of the “Fresh Prince” Air Jordan 5. The special shoe was created for actor Will Smith in celebration of his 50th birthday and is reselling for over $2,500 on StockX.

As soon as the game tipped off, Beckham Jr. swapped his aforementioned footwear with another limited-edition cleat, this time, using the coveted “Shattered Backboard” Air Jordan 1 as the inspiration. Thanks to sports photographer @geminikeez on Instagram, the unreleased kicks feature “OBJ” embroidery that wraps around the entirety of the mid-cut silhouette that’s dressed in a white, black, and orange color scheme.

According to Nike, the cleats will remain exclusive to Beckham Jr. and will not release to the public.

The Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo Cleat “Grape.” CREDIT: Nike News

