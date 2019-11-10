Sign up for our newsletter today!

Odell Beckham Jr. Wears ‘Minty Fresh’ Cleats for Pre-Game Warmups

By Ella Chochrek
Bills Browns Football, Cleveland, USA – 10 Nov 2019
Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. is known for his statement-making style — whether on or off the field — and his latest cleats were meant to grab attention.

Prior to his Cleveland Browns taking on the Buffalo Bills today, the NFL star warmed up in minty fresh Nike cleats.

odell beckham jr, Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo Cleat, custom cleats, mint green cleats, OBJ, Cleveland Browns, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. warms-up before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns, in ClevelandBills Browns Football, Cleveland, USA - 10 Nov 2019
Odell Beckham Jr. warms up in his custom cleats Nov. 10.
CREDIT: Ron Schwane/Shutterstock
odell beckham jr, Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo Cleat, custom cleats, mint green cleats, OBJ, Cleveland Browns, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. warms-up before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns, in ClevelandBills Browns Football, Cleveland, USA - 10 Nov 2019Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s cleats are shown before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns, in ClevelandBills Browns Football, Cleveland, USA - 10 Nov 2019
A close-up look at Odell Beckham Jr.’s cleats.
CREDIT: Ron Schwane/Shutterstock

OBJ sported the Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo Cleat. The shoes were done up in an eye-catching mint green colorway.

Beckham Jr.’s cleats had his initials inscribed across the upper, with his number, 13, written on the inner portion of the shoe.

Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo Cleat
Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo Cleat
CREDIT: Nike
Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo Cleat
Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo Cleat
CREDIT: Nike

Today’s cleat colorway was inspired by Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God Nike Air 1 “Frosted Spruce.” The buzzy shoe debuted this May, featuring a revamped breathable mesh upper, a zipper placed at the heel and a TPU lacing system. The shoes dropped via the SNKRS app with a $350 price point; they’re now selling on Stockx.com for over $600.

Nike Air Fear of God 1 'Frosted Spruce'
The lateral side of the Nike Air Fear of God 1 “Frosted Spruce.”
CREDIT: Nike

So far, the Browns have a 2-6 record, while the Bills are 6-2. The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will air on CBS. For game action, Beckham Jr. will change into cleats with a less flashy colorway, as he has done throughout the regular season.

In general, Beckham Jr. is a big fan of fashion. The former New York Giant helped spawn the NFL’s custom cleat craze by regularly hitting the field in cleats by famed customizer Kickasso. The wide receiver has also worked in collaboration with Nike on lifestyle kicks, including Air Max 720s.

Flip through the gallery to see more of Odell Beckham Jr.’s best statement-making cleats over his years in the NFL.

