Odell Beckham Jr.’s Grinch-Themed Cleats Will Have Fans Green With Envy

Odell Beckham Jr. helped spread the holiday spirit today with his pre-game footwear.

The superstar wide receiver, 27, laced up in his usual Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo Cleat with a Christmas-inspired twist: The shoes were designed to resemble the Grinch. His Cleveland Browns are taking on the Baltimore Ravens today at home. Game time is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Odell Beckham Jr. practices before the Browns vs. Ravens game on Dec. 22. CREDIT: Ron Schwane/Shutterstock

Odell Beckham Jr.’s cleats on Dec. 22. CREDIT: David Richard/Shutterstock

The beloved character’s original interpretation was brought to life in the shoes. The cleats featured a fuzzy green upper, with red and white candy cane trim around Beckham Jr.’s initials and number and twinkling lights in the outsole. The Swoosh branding at the toe was embroidered in yellow thread with an appearance similar to the drawings in the classic Dr. Seuss storybook.

Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo “Grinch” cleats. CREDIT: Nike

Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo “Grinch” cleats. CREDIT: Nike

Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo “Grinch” cleats. CREDIT: Nike

As has been typical of the athlete’s pre-game footwear, the Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo will not be sold at retail.

This is Beckham Jr.’s first season in Cleveland after being traded by the New York Giants during the offseason. The athlete signed a $95 million, 5-year contract with the Giants in 2018, with $65 million in guaranteed money.

OBJ has worked with Nike for years and signed a contract extension with the sportswear giant in 2017 in what at the time was reported to be the richest-ever shoe deal in NFL history. In addition to making headlines — and sparking social media discussion — with his custom pre-game cleats, Beckham Jr. has teamed up with Nike on lifestyle designs, including multiple iterations of the Nike Air Max 270.