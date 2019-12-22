Sign up for our newsletter today!

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Grinch-Themed Cleats Will Have Fans Green With Envy

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
obj, grinch cleats, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s cleats are shown before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, in ClevelandRavens Browns Football, Cleveland, USA - 22 Dec 2019
Odell Beckham Jr.'s cleats on Dec. 22.
CREDIT: David Richard/Shutterstock

Odell Beckham Jr. helped spread the holiday spirit today with his pre-game footwear.

The superstar wide receiver, 27, laced up in his usual Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo Cleat with a Christmas-inspired twist: The shoes were designed to resemble the Grinch. His Cleveland Browns are taking on the Baltimore Ravens today at home. Game time is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. catches a pass before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, in ClevelandRavens Browns Football, Cleveland, USA - 22 Dec 2019
Odell Beckham Jr. practices before the Browns vs. Ravens game on Dec. 22.
CREDIT: Ron Schwane/Shutterstock
OBJ, green shoes, grinch cleats, christmas shoes, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s cleats are shown before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, in ClevelandRavens Browns Football, Cleveland, USA - 22 Dec 2019
Odell Beckham Jr.’s cleats on Dec. 22.
CREDIT: David Richard/Shutterstock

The beloved character’s original interpretation was brought to life in the shoes. The cleats featured a fuzzy green upper, with red and white candy cane trim around Beckham Jr.’s initials and number and twinkling lights in the outsole. The Swoosh branding at the toe was embroidered in yellow thread with an appearance similar to the drawings in the classic Dr. Seuss storybook.

Related

Colin Kaepernick Reveals the Release Date For His Upcoming Nike Air Force 1

Virgil Abloh's New Nike x Off-White Dunk Lows Quickly Sold Out, But You Can Still Get Them

Customs Officials Seize $5.3 Million Worth of Fake Nike, Gucci and Louis Vuitton Goods

Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo , grinch cleats, obj shoes, odell beckham jr, christmas shoes
Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo “Grinch” cleats.
CREDIT: Nike
Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo , grinch cleats, obj shoes, odell beckham jr, christmas shoes
Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo “Grinch” cleats.
CREDIT: Nike
Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo , grinch cleats, obj shoes, odell beckham jr, christmas shoes
Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo “Grinch” cleats.
CREDIT: Nike

As has been typical of the athlete’s pre-game footwear, the Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo will not be sold at retail.

This is Beckham Jr.’s first season in Cleveland after being traded by the New York Giants during the offseason. The athlete signed a $95 million, 5-year contract with the Giants in 2018, with $65 million in guaranteed money.

OBJ has worked with Nike for years and signed a contract extension with the sportswear giant in 2017 in what at the time was reported to be the richest-ever shoe deal in NFL history. In addition to making headlines — and sparking social media discussion — with his custom pre-game cleats, Beckham Jr. has teamed up with Nike on lifestyle designs, including multiple iterations of the Nike Air Max 270.

Want more?

Two Classic Nike Basketball Sneakers Inspired Odell Beckham Jr.’s New Football Cleats

Odell Beckham Jr. Gifted Tom Brady Special Nike Cleats Made With Faux Goat Hair

LeBron James Wears Odell Beckham Jr.’s ‘Sick’ Nike Collab

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad