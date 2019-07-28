Odell Beckham Jr. Gives a Young Fan the Cleats Off His Feet at Browns Training Camp

The NFL season hasn’t started yet, but superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is already making headlines for a heartwarming interaction with a young fan.

At the Cleveland Browns’ training camp today, Beckham Jr. swapped out a pair of all-white cleats for a fresh black-and-white pair. Before jogging back onto the field, the star took the time to drop his original cleats into the hands of a child in the crowd — leaving the youngster with a massive smile and a memory that’ll last a lifetime.

Aside from football, OBJ is a big fan of fashion. He helped spawn the NFL’s custom cleat craze by regularly hitting the field in cleats by famed customizer Kickasso. The wide receiver has also worked in collaboration with Nike on lifestyle kicks, most recently teaming up in June with Eric Goto, design director of Nike Sportswear, to create Air Max 720s inspired by his eccentric style.

Beckham Jr. is still getting his feet wet in Cleveland after the New York Giants traded him this offseason. The athlete signed a $95 million, 5-year contract with the Giants in 2018, with $65 million in guaranteed money.

