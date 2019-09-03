Odell Beckham Jr.’s Next Nike Air Max 720 Sneaker Is Dressed in Beige Tones

A followup to its colorful debut in June, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s Nike Air Max 720 sneaker returns this week in a subtle makeup dubbed “Young King of the People.”

According to the brand, the latest style is executed in a color scheme inspired by the sand dunes from Egypt and his hometown of Louisiana. It features a beige mesh and suede upper, which sits atop of the tooling of the Air Max 720. Adding to the overall look are removable patches on the tongue that include symbols from the Egyptian hieroglyphic-inspired alphabet.

This OBJ-designed look pays homage to ’90s football by blending design elements of throwback turf models and the Air Max line.

Odell Beckham Jr’s Nike Air Max 720 “Young King of the People.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of Odell Beckham Jr’s Nike Air Max 720 “Young King of the People.” CREDIT: Nike

The top view of Odell Beckham Jr’s Nike Air Max 720 “Young King of the People.” CREDIT: Nike

The latest Air Max 720 OBJ “Young King of the People” will release via the SNKRS app on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST, which is the same time Beckham will make his regular season debut with the Browns when the team takes on the Tennessee Titans. The shoes will retail for $200.

