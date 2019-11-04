Two Classic Nike Basketball Sneakers Inspired Odell Beckham Jr.’s New Football Cleats

Odell Beckham Jr.’s weekly streak of wearing custom Nike cleats on the field continues with yesterday’s matchup between his Cleveland Browns team and the Broncos on their home turf in Denver.

Prior to tip-off, the star wide receiver was spotted during Week 9’s pregame warmups in his Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo cleat inspired by the Air Foamposite One in the “Alternate Galaxy” colorway. The upper features the iconic Foamposite material on the upper in an intergalactic print with a black knitted ankle collar as well as coordinating cleat spikes underneath.

For the game, OBJ switched to the Air Zoom Generation-styled cleat that’s unofficially inspired by LeBron James’ connection to his hometown city of Cleveland featuring a white leather upper contrasted by bright orange Swoosh branding on the sides and toe box.

The Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo Cleat “Air Zoom Generation.” CREDIT: Nike

The Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo Cleat “Alternate Galaxy.” CREDIT: Nike

According to the brand, the cleats will remain exclusive to OBJ and is not expected to be released to the public.

In related news, Nike has officially unveiled Brooklyn Nets' star Kyrie Irving's sixth signature basketball sneaker that's set to debut later this month.

