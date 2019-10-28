Odell Beckham Jr. Gifted Tom Brady Special Nike Cleats Made From Goat Hair

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is considered by many as the “Greatest of all Time” (G.O.A.T.) in football. And Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. paid homage to him with special cleats during yesterday’s matchup between the teams.

The moment was captured by NFL photographer @logan_bowles on Instagram, showing Beckham Jr. handing over the cleats to Brady after the game. The shoe itself is a special rendition of the Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo Cleat featuring OBJ overlays on the lateral side as well as the jersey number 13 on the medial side. The upper is constructed with faux goat hair, including a goat symbol printed on the tongue. “I’m gonna give them to him because he’s more of a goat than I am,” said Beckham Jr. ahead of the game.

As of now, it is unlikely that fans will see a retail release of OBJ’s special Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 cleat, but check out a detailed look below.

The Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo Cleat “GOAT.” CREDIT: Nike

The Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo Cleat “GOAT.” CREDIT: Nike

