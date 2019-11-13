How to Get Odell Beckham Jr.’s Multi-Colored Nike Cleats

The lateral side of the Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 Carbon OBJ.

Thus far, Nike has kept Odell Beckham Jr.’s Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 Carbon OBJ football cleats exclusive to the Cleveland Browns’ star wide receiver, but the Swoosh is making the special cleats available to fans, according to Twitter user @J23app. Fans can expect this limited-edition Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 Carbon OBJ cleat to arrive tomorrow on Nike.com and at select Nike Sportswear stores for a retail price of $140, the tweet said.

This wild iteration will boast a white-based leather upper that’s paired with a dynamic knitted collar to give wearers a personalized fit. The design itself is inspired by the classic Nike Air More Uptempo basketball sneakers that originally released in the mid-’90s with the special graphic patches on the sides. Inspired by some of OBJ’s favorite Nike sneakers, two sets of removable patches are included to give fans the option to remix their pair. Capping off the look is an iridescent cleat outsole for on-field traction.

The Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 Carbon OBJ. CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 Carbon OBJ. CREDIT: Nike

The top view of the Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 Carbon OBJ. CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 Carbon OBJ. CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 Carbon OBJ. CREDIT: Nike

The patches for the Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 Carbon OBJ. CREDIT: Nike

