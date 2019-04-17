Novak Djokovic Smashes Racket in Epic Meltdown at Monte Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic at the day three of the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters.

Novak Djokovic lost his cool on the court in Monte Carlo yesterday.

During his match against German tennis player Philipp Kohlschreiber at the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters, the Serbian world No. 1 not only slammed his racket into the clay several times, but also threw another into the crowd during his stunning meltdown.

Novak Djokovic wearing a red Lacoste polo with white shorts and Asics sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 31-year-old, who was named the face of Lacoste in 2017, showed off a red polo from his collection with the French company paired with white shorts and matching socks featuring Lacoste’s signature alligator branding. And it’s no surprise to see Djokovic wearing his Asics Court FF 2 sneakers in red and white seeing that he signed a deal with them just last year.

Novak Djokovic slams his racket into the ground during his meltdown at the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday. CREDIT: Shutterstock

According to sources, the tennis champ, who won this year’s Australian Open in January, was booed by fans when he first broke his racket’s frame by smashing it into the ground.

A closer look at Novak Djokovic wearing his Asics Court FF 2 Novak sneakers in red with Lacoste socks. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While some are saying he should have been penalized for his outburst, Djokovic came out triumphant in the end, beating Kohlschreiber 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Djokovic blev brudt 👹👿 – nu på TV3 Sport fra Monte Carlo @ROLEXMCMASTERS #viaplay pic.twitter.com/AxmZBGBjIb — Tine Scheuer-Larsen (@scheuertennis) April 16, 2019

Djokovic, fortunate to avoid point penalty when throwing his racket into the crowd earlier, drops serve a 4th time and is 6-3 4-6 vs Kohlschreiber. — Mike Dickson (@Mike_Dickson_DM) April 16, 2019

