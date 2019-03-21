Nordstrom and Nike Are Celebrating Air Max Day With a Campaign Highlighting Young Creatives Doing Big Things

Tiffany Meia for the Nordstrom x Nike "Just Go Bigger" campaign.

Nordstrom’s celebration of Air Max Day and Nike’s formidable sneaker franchise doesn’t end on March 26. It will go through April.

The renowned retailer and the Swoosh are showcasing Air Maxes through the “Just Go Bigger” campaign, a digital effort highlighting five young creatives poised to do big things in their respective fields.

Included in the campaign is model and influencer Tiffany Meia, designer and magazine contributor Cam Hicks, 9-year-old artist and influencer Giana, plus-size model Imani Randolph and creative director Ashley Helvey.

The effort boasts imagery of the aforementioned creatives in both classic and new favorite Nike Air Max styles such as the Air Max 1, Air Max 97 and Air Max 720, among several others.

Imani Randolph for the Nordstrom x Nike “Just Go Bigger” campaign. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s celebration of all things Nike Air Max kicked off today and will come to an end on April 14.

Although Nordstrom x Nike is a women’s sneaker boutique launched by the retailer’s VP of creative projects, Olivia Kim, the web store also boasts Air Max styles for men and kids for the celebration.

Air Max styles available on the Nordstrom x Nike web store.

Air Max Day is celebrated on March 26 every year to observe the day the Air Max line debuted in 1987 with the release of the Air Max 1.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

This Wild Nike Air Max2 Light Collab Is Bursting With Color

Nike Is Having an up to 40 Percent Off Sale — Here’s What to Buy

Here’s How Nike Plans to Give Back for Air Max Day