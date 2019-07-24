This CrossFit-Focused Brand Is Adding a Running Shoe and Slides to Its Lineup

Nobull has catered to CrossFit athletes with shoes built for the gym since its inception. But the company ventured into running last year and is doubling-down on the category with the release of a new sneaker tomorrow.

The Boston-based brand’s new performance look is the Ripstop Runner. The performance sneaker incorporates a breathable upper with a secure fit to aid multidirectional movement, an outsole lug pattern for usage on all terrains, reflective laces for running in low-light environments and comfortable padding on the collar to feel good throughout the run.

Nobull Ripstop Runner CREDIT: Nobull

Aside from the Ripstop Runner, Nobull is also releasing its debut slide tomorrow. The Slide features a lightweight and supportive contoured foam footbed, a soft and flexible molded strap and materials made to dry quickly for wearing after a post-workout shower.

“We’ve had a huge amount of success with the Knit Runner at $159 and the Ripstop is more of a traditional construction coming in at $139. It’s a gorgeous shoe and over the next couple of months we’re going to be introducing a lot of colors,” Nobull co-founder Marcus Wilson told FN. “And the Slide, it’s rare that I get excited about slides, and I’m definitely excited about these. They’re great for comfort and recovery. After a hard day of training they’re going to feel great on your feet.”

Nobull Slide CREDIT: Nobull

Both the Ripstop Runner and Slide drop via Nobullproject.com on Friday. The Ripstop Runner will retail for $139 and the Slides will come with a $59 price tag. They are available in unisex sizing.

