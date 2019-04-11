This NBA Player Is Selling His Nipsey Hussle Tribute Shoes for Charity

Following the March 31 death of Nipsey Hussle, NBA players from teams around the league stepped out sporting sneakers paying respects to the late rapper.

Now fans can get a game-used pair of kicks in homage to Hussle, courtesy of NBA star Spencer Dinwiddie.

The Brooklyn Net is auctioning off a pair of Hussle-inspired sneakers — which feature a drawing of the entertainer against a blue and white background — online. Proceeds from the sale will go to support youth programs across the country.

Dinwiddie’s kicks are made by K8iros, the self-endorsed sneaker brand he sports on the court. The 26-year-old point guard often steps out in custom kicks (he wore Statue of Liberty-adorned shoes last night in honor of the Nets’ WNBA sister team, the New York Liberty).

Kawhi Leonard and Dwayne Wade did custom jobs on their sneakers with permanent markers on April 1; Leonard works with New Balance and Wade with Li-Ning.

While Dinwiddie is not the only star to pay homage to Hussle, his tribute kicks may have been the most elaborate. He wore them for the Nets’ April 7 game against the Indiana Pacers at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The highest bid on the shoes as of now is $600, with more than 2 days left to up the ante. Shop them now here.

