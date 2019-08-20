Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s First Collab With Puma Gets a Release Date

The marathon continues. Following the tragic death of Nipsey Hussle earlier this year, Puma has announced that its first collaborative capsule with the late rapper will officially release on Sept. 5.

Yesterday, Hussle’s team confirmed on his personal Instagram that the long-awaited project is on its way. The announcement came in the form of a black and white photo with both Puma and The Marathon Clothing’s logos stamped on the bottom alongside the release date. According to the post, the range will encompass Hussle’s signature style with each garment from the khaki suit to the tracksuit.

Back in March, Hussle shared a video on his Instagram account to announce his signing with Puma that’s set to include a co-branded collaboration with his personal The Marathon Clothing brand slated to drop this fall. Now, the Marathon Clothing x Puma collection is scheduled to launch next month on Puma.com and at select Puma retailers.

