Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s First Collab With Puma Gets a Release Date

The marathon continues. Following the tragic death of Nipsey Hussle earlier this year, Puma has announced that its first collaborative capsule with the late rapper will officially release on Sept. 5.
Yesterday, Hussle’s team confirmed on his personal Instagram that the long-awaited project is on its way. The announcement came in the form of a black and white photo with both Puma and The Marathon Clothing’s logos stamped on the bottom alongside the release date. According to the post, the range will encompass Hussle’s signature style with each garment from the khaki suit to the tracksuit.
Back in March, Hussle shared a video on his Instagram account to announce his signing with Puma that’s set to include a co-branded collaboration with his personal The Marathon Clothing brand slated to drop this fall. Now, the Marathon Clothing x Puma collection is scheduled to launch next month on Puma.com and at select Puma retailers.
View this post on Instagram
Our team is proud to announce that our first collaborative capsule with Puma drops on September 5th 2019. Nipsey spearheaded this project from concept to final product over the course of last year, flying to meetings, reviewing samples, bringing in material references he liked, and most importantly ensuring that it reflected his style authentically with no compromise. Each detail from logo placement, fit, colorways, and materials was thoughtfully done. His signature style and DNA can be found in each garment that’s part of this collection from the khaki suit to the tracksuit. This project is very special to our team and we’re handling it with the utmost care to ensure it’s delivered exactly as Nipsey envisioned it. It’s a privilege for us to honor his commitment and carry out this project for people to receive a personally curated collection by Nip Hussle Tha Great.
Check out the video below on how to clean your kicks.
Want more?
Puma Reacts to Ambassador Nipsey Hussle’s Death
Russell Westbrook, Cassie & Big Sean Attend Nipsey Hussle’s Memorial Service
Dwyane Wade Pays Tribute to Nipsey Hussle With On-Court Sneakers