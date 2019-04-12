Fans Pay Tribute to Nipsey Hussle at Late Rapper’s Star-Studded Memorial

“Victory Lap” rapper and entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle was honored yesterday in Los Angeles with a star-studded memorial service, dubbed the Nipsey Hussle Celebration of Life.
Arriving at the Staples Center were a number of famous athletes and entertainers including Russell Westbrook, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Lena Waithe, Big Sean, Kendrick Lamar, Meek Mill and James Harden — all of whom paid tribute to the Grammy-nominated performer.
Fans of the artist also showed up for the memorial, with some decked out in ensembles honoring Hussle, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom.
One fan was captured sporting a pair of crisp white Nike Air Force 1 Mid sneakers emblazoned with Hussle’s face and “Long Live NH” in blue graffiti-style writing.
Meanwhile, Hussle’s longtime girlfriend, Lauren London — who gave an emotional speech at the memorial service — took to Instagram yesterday to reveal a new tattoo of the late rapper’s face on her arm.
“Real Love Never Dies. When you see me, you will always see him #LoveYouHussle,” she captioned the post.
Want more?
This NBA Player Is Selling His Nipsey Hussle Tribute Shoes for Charity
Dwyane Wade Pays Tribute to Nipsey Hussle With On-Court Sneakers
Puma Reacts to Ambassador Nipsey Hussle’s Death