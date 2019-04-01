Puma Reacts to Ambassador Nipsey Hussle’s Death

Although rap star Nipsey Hussle was known for his music, he also had strong ties to the worlds of sneakers and fashion. And the day after he was fatally shot in Los Angeles, his brand partner, Puma, reacted to news of his death.

“We’re extremely saddened by the passing of Nipsey Hussle. Beyond being a part of the Puma family, Nipsey was a talented musician, father, entrepreneur, community leader and inspiration to us all,” the athletic company wrote in a statement emailed to FN. “The various programs he founded and led in his neighborhood of Crenshaw will have a lasting impact on generations to come. He will be deeply missed, and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time.”

After news broke of the rapper’s passing yesterday, Puma posted an image of its ambassador on Instagram with the caption: “Rest in Peace 🙏.”

On March 4, Nipsey Hussle shared a video on his personal Instagram account, stating that a co-branded collection between Puma and his apparel brand, The Marathon Clothing, was ready and would hit stores in fall ’19.

“Proud 2 Announce My 2019 Endorsement and Co-Branded collaboration w @puma & TheMarathonClothing is Fully Executed. 1st Collection Coming Fall 2019 🏁,” the rapper captioned a video celebrating the announcement.

The 33-year-old rapper, born Ermias Asghedom, was featured in several Puma campaigns including the brand’s promotional efforts around its RS-X “Trophies” sneaker and another for its collaborative collection with apparel brand Coogi.

Aside from his work with Puma last year, the Atlantic Records-backed artist also celebrated a major music career moment when his album “Victory Lap” was nominated for a Grammy Award.

“Words can not express our sadness. Nipsey was not only one of the greatest artists we worked with but an amazing father and leader in his community. One of the kindest and brightest stars in the universe, he was inspiring to all. We will miss him, his music and everything he stood for. Our deepest sympathy, love and prayers go out to his family. May Nipsey Hussle Rest in Peace,” Atlantic Records wrote in an Instagram post yesterday.

According to multiple reports, Nipsey Hussle was shot on Sunday outside of his Marathon Clothing store on Slauson Avenue in L.A. and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

