Gamer Ninja Partners With Adidas on Chunky Sneakers in His Signature Colors

Famed gamer Ninja is celebrating the hours creators put into their work his new Adidas collaboration.

The sneaker, called the “Time In” Nite Jogger, launches on Dec. 31 at Adidas.com. It will be available in both adult and kids’ sizing; the adult sizes sell for $150 while the kids’ pairs cost $120.

The German sportswear brand and video game player announced their partnership in August, and the new sneaker is the first collaboration between them.

Ninja x Adidas “Time In” Nite Jogger. CREDIT: Adidas

“I’m beyond thrilled and humbled to finally show the world what I’ve been working on with Adidas. The ‘Time In’ Nite Jogger represents the culmination of countless hours dedicated to my craft paying off,” Ninja, whose real name is Richard Tyler Blevins, said in a statement.

The collab sees Ninja’s take on the Nite Jogger, a retro silhouette that debuted in 1980. The “Time In” version comes in the YouTuber’s blue and yellow signature colors, with the gamer’s branding featured at the tongue and in the sockliner.

Ninja x Adidas “Time In” Nite Jogger. CREDIT: Adidas

In recognition of the time Ninja personally put into gaming, the shoe features a “20k” on the heel to represent the number of hours he has streamed.

“Time In” isn’t just the title of Ninja’s Nite Jogger colorway; it is also a platform Adidas and Ninja have developed to highlight the many hours creators put in before achieving a payoff.

“If a kid from Chicago who just loves playing video games can collaborate with one of the sporting world’s most iconic brands to launch a shoe together, anything is truly possible. It’s through this philosophy that I hope I can help inspire the next generation of creators to realize their dreams,” Ninja explained.

Ninja x Adidas “Time In” Nite Jogger. CREDIT: Adidas

