Famed Gamer Ninja Announces Partnership With Adidas Originals

Famed gamer Ninja is now Team Adidas Originals.

Ninja, whose real name is Richard Tyler Blevins, announced he has entered a partnership with Adidas Originals on social media today.

“I remember when people used to ask me whether I could actually make a career out of gaming. I remember when people used to tell me this would never be ‘real.’ There are no shortcuts. Only long days. Never let anyone tell you that you can’t catch your dreams. Choose your path. Put the TIME IN. I’m humbled, and excited, to officially announce my partnership with @adidasoriginals,” Ninja captioned a video posted to Instagram and Twitter to launch the partnership.

And the brand retweeted Ninja’s post with a simple message: “Welcome to the family.”

Although Ninja announced the partnership and Adidas Originals confirmed it via social media, terms of the deal, or news about what product will yield, was not disclosed.

Welcome to the family 💙 https://t.co/C7ihvrSLNZ — adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) August 27, 2019

Below, check out behind the scenes video with Adidas-backed influencer Hailey Baldwin.

