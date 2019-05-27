Supermodel Nina Agdal’s Collab With Koio Gives Chunky Sneakers a Chic Twist With Floral Details

Danish supermodel Nina Agdal has released a sneaker with Koio just in time for summer. The collaborative Avalanche runner is now available to preorder online through June 9 in both men and women’s sizes for $348.
View this post on Instagram
OMG, FINALLY! 😅 I couldn’t be any more excited to announce my collaboration with @koio!!! I have never ever done anything like this and it’s been so amazing to be a part of this process and journey with such an amazing team! From putting together the inspiration board, to seeing samples, to making tough decisions, to be a part of the creative process behind the shoe and behind and in front of the camera. I feel so proud to be a part of this and can’t thank the entire Koio Team and everyone who was involved enough for letting me bring my summer sneaker to life and for giving me freedom and trusting me in this whole process! Preorder your pair ON Thursday at 1 PM on Koio.co and i CANT WAIT TO SEE YOU ROCK THEM ♥️ Tag me, dm me, yell at me on the street if youre wearing them! I want to see! #koio #koioxninaagdal
The supermodel took to Instagram Tuesday to show off the shoe, which also happens to be her first fashion collaboration.
The swimsuit model talked to FN about the process behind her collaboration with Koio.
“I’m personally more of like a chunky sneaker girl. I always grew up playing sports, so that was kind of what I always wore,” Agdal said. “The flowers came from my style which is a mix between something feminine and something a little more masculine.”
The Avalanche runner is made from Vitello calf leather and nylon. The cream-colored shoe has summery red and pink floral detailing on the upper and insole on the shoe.
Agdal told FN that in the sneaker moment happening in fashion, the shoes have the ability to be paired with something casual or dressy.
“You can wear them with a pair of jean shorts or a skirt,” said Agdal, “but you can also wear with a dress to a night event.”
Want more?
A Peek Inside Koio’s New Flagship Store in Chicago
Koio Is Now Making Teeny-Tiny Versions of Its Trendy Sneakers for Babies
Koio Has Whipped Up a Delicious Sneaker Inspired by Croissants