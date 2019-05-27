Supermodel Nina Agdal’s Collab With Koio Gives Chunky Sneakers a Chic Twist With Floral Details

Danish supermodel Nina Agdal has released a sneaker with Koio just in time for summer. The collaborative Avalanche runner is now available to preorder online through June 9 in both men and women’s sizes for $348.

The supermodel took to Instagram Tuesday to show off the shoe, which also happens to be her first fashion collaboration.

The Koio x Nina Agdal Avalanche runner CREDIT: Koio

The swimsuit model talked to FN about the process behind her collaboration with Koio.

“I’m personally more of like a chunky sneaker girl. I always grew up playing sports, so that was kind of what I always wore,” Agdal said. “The flowers came from my style which is a mix between something feminine and something a little more masculine.”

The Koio x Nina Agdal Avalanche runner CREDIT: Koio

The Avalanche runner is made from Vitello calf leather and nylon. The cream-colored shoe has summery red and pink floral detailing on the upper and insole on the shoe.

The Koio x Nina Agdal Avalanche runner CREDIT: Koio

Agdal told FN that in the sneaker moment happening in fashion, the shoes have the ability to be paired with something casual or dressy.

“You can wear them with a pair of jean shorts or a skirt,” said Agdal, “but you can also wear with a dress to a night event.”

