Nike’s ‘Fastest’ Running Sneaker Just Got Faster — And Here’s How to Buy It

Nike’s “fastest” running sneaker just got even speedier. With the assistance of a few elite Nike runners, the sportswear giant has announced the forthcoming variation of its VaporFly shoe: the Nike ZoomX VaporFly Next%.

The latest iteration will debut the Vaporweave material on the upper, making the shoe lighter than Flyknit and absorbing less water from sweat or rain so it can stay dry over the course of a marathon. The laces are also slightly shifted to the sides to alleviate pressure on the wearer’s foot along with additional padding on the heel. The modifications extend to the plush ZoomX cushioned foam midsole, which has been redistributed to provide more stability and maximize energy return.

“This shoe is truly the result of our athletes, sports scientists, engineers and designers closely collaborating throughout the entire process of design, testing, and manufacturing,” says Nike VP of Running Footwear, Brett Holts. “We are all so excited to see the NEXT% continue to push the limits of human performance on marathon courses around the world.”

The Nike ZoomX VaporFly Next% will be available starting on Sunday on Nike.com and through the Nike Running Club (NRC) app for NikePlus members. Retail pricing is set at $275.

Nike’s ongoing effort to record the world’s first sub-two-hour marathon first began in May 2017 when Kenyan long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge logged a ground-breaking 2:00:25 race time while wearing the Zoom VaporFly 4% at the Breaking 2 event in Monza, Italy. The latest attempt will take place this Sunday where runners will be rocking the ZoomX VaporFly Next%.

