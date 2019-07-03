Nike’s New Women’s Sneaker Blends Streetwear Inspo With Sleek Details

Nike’s newest ZoomX Vista Grind running sneaker that’s created exclusively for women is officially set to make its debut tomorrow.

According to the Swoosh, the shoe is specifically designed for walking around on urban streets. The kicks feature design elements from a traditional running sneaker that sits atop an exaggerated chunky midsole; the design takes inspiration from streetwear and high-fashion with a goal of combining distinct style and top-notch comfort.

Ideal for the warmer weather, the upper boasts a vibrant neon green translucent upper that’s contrasted by red accents on the tongue and heel counter. Additional details include two Swoosh logos on the lateral and medial sides that are printed on top of one another creating a 3D effect.

A standout detail of the shoe is its ultra-chunky tooling created by production scraps from old ZoomX running shoes, which were recycled and then fused into each pair of the Vista Grind’s midsole to provide wearers with a light and responsive step.

An on-foot look at the Nike ZoomX Vista Grind. CREDIT: Nike News

The newest Nike ZoomX-cushioned Vista Grind is will be available on Nike.com and at select Nike running locations. The retail price has yet to be announced by the brand.

Check out the video below on how to effectively clean your kicks.

Want more?

Nike Pulls USA Flag-Themed Sneaker Amid Controversy About Its Symbolism

Nike’s USA Flag-Themed Sneakers Are Reselling for $2,500 After Halting Distribution

What NBA Star Kevin Durant’s Arrival in Brooklyn Could Do to Business