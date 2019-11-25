A Classic Christmas Nike Kobe Basketball Sneaker May Be Returning Next Month

With Christmas right around the corner, Nike Basketball may be taking sneaker fans for a trip down memory lane with the return next month of the Nike Zoom Kobe 5 sneaker in the coveted “Chaos” colorway.

This iteration was originally worn by Kobe Bryant during the 2009 NBA Christmas Day game, when the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers team. Featuring a color palette unofficially inspired by Batman’s arch-nemesis, the Joker, the low-cut basketball shoe boasts an iridescent material on the upper, contrasted with a white eyestay that runs down to the forefoot, as well as a gray heel counter. The sneaker’s standout feature, however, is the volt-colored Swoosh branding on the sides (the bright green hue also accents the tongue and rubber outsole).

The Nike Zoom Kobe 5 Protro "Chaos."

The medial side of the Nike Zoom Kobe 5 Protro "Chaos."

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans of Bryant’s signature Nike Basketball line that the Swoosh is expected to re-release his fifth signature model. Earlier this year, the Zoom Kobe 4 also made its highly-anticipated return to retailers in the Protro form, meaning that the silhouette has been upgraded with the latest technology to better suit modern-day athletes.

The top view of the Nike Zoom Kobe 5 Protro "Chaos."

The heel of the Nike Zoom Kobe 5 Protro "Chaos."

The outsole of the Nike Zoom Kobe 5 Protro "Chaos."

While official release information has yet to be confirmed by the brand, the Nike Zoom Kobe 5 “Chaos” is expected to make its return on Dec. 26 at Nike.com and select Nike Basketball retailers.

