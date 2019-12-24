Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Favorite Movie Inspires the Latest Colorway of His Signature Nike Sneakers

The lateral side of the Nike Zoom Freak 1 "SoulGlo."

Following the release of the “Coming to America” Nike Zoom Freak 1 in August, Eddie Murphy’s classic ’80s film is inspiring another colorway of NBA reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s signature basketball sneaker.

This style pays homage to the hilarious “Soul Glo” commercial in the movie, which was a hairstyle product that helps elevate the look of the Jheri curl that was popular in the decade.

The Nike Zoom Freak 1 “Soul Glo.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Nike Zoom Freak 1 “Soul Glo.” CREDIT: Nike

This pair is styled in a black-based textile mesh upper that’s contrasted by neon pink accents on the sock liner. Pops of yellow covers a majority of the Zoom Air-cushioned midsole, while a large reverse Swoosh branding is featured on the heel. Adding to the look are official “Soul Glo” branding emblazoned on the tongue, heel tab and insole. Check out a detailed look below.

The top view of the Nike Zoom Freak 1 “Soul Glo.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Nike Zoom Freak 1 “Soul Glo.” CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Nike Zoom Freak 1 “Soul Glo.” CREDIT: Nike

The “Soul Glo” Nike Zoom Freak 1 release on Dec. 28 via the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET as well as at select Nike Basketball retailers for $130. With the Milwaukee Bucks scheduled to take on the Philadelphia 76ers for Christmas, fans can expect Antetokounmpo to debut the kicks on court tomorrow.

