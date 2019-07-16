This Giannis Antetokounmpo Nike Sneaker Is Inspired by the Classic Film ‘Coming to America’

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo presents his new shoe in Athens, Greece.

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has revealed the next iteration of his Nike Zoom Freak 1 basketball sneaker that’s perfect for movie fans.

Shared by the baller on Instagram, the inspiration surrounding the newest colorway is based on one of his favorite films, “Coming to America.” The shoe features a mesh-based upper covered with a leopard print inspired by the ensemble worn by Eddie Murphy’s character, Prince Akeem. Faux fur material with the name of the movie is embroidered on the tongue. Capping off the look is a clean white tooling boasting a large reverse Swoosh near the heel.

According to Nike’s media relations director, Josh Benedek, on Twitter, a collection of apparel featuring the leopard print is dropping with the sneaker.

The Nike Zoom Freak 1 “Coming to America” arrives Aug. 2 on Nike.com and at select Nike Basketball retailers for $120.

