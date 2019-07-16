Sign up for our newsletter today!

This Giannis Antetokounmpo Nike Sneaker Is Inspired by the Classic Film ‘Coming to America’

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
Basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo, of the Milwaukee Bucks, who was named NBA Most Valuable Player for the 2018-19 speaks as he is presenting his new shoe, in Zappeion Hall, Athens, on . Antetokounmpo is in Greece to attend a 3x3 baseball tournament which he sponsorsAntetokounmpo, Athens, Greece - 28 Jun 2019
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo presents his new shoe in Athens, Greece.
CREDIT: Petros Giannakouris/Shutterstock

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has revealed the next iteration of his Nike Zoom Freak 1 basketball sneaker that’s perfect for movie fans.

Shared by the baller on Instagram, the inspiration surrounding the newest colorway is based on one of his favorite films, “Coming to America.” The shoe features a mesh-based upper covered with a leopard print inspired by the ensemble worn by Eddie Murphy’s character, Prince Akeem. Faux fur material with the name of the movie is embroidered on the tongue. Capping off the look is a clean white tooling boasting a large reverse Swoosh near the heel.

View this post on Instagram

😂😂😂😂😂😂

A post shared by Giannis Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34) on

According to Nike’s media relations director, Josh Benedek, on Twitter, a collection of apparel featuring the leopard print is dropping with the sneaker.

The Nike Zoom Freak 1 “Coming to America” arrives Aug. 2 on Nike.com and at select Nike Basketball retailers for $120.

Check out the video below on how to effectively clean your kicks.

Want more?

NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Sues Artist Over ‘Greek Freak’ Trademark

Nike Reveals Heartwarming Giannis Antetokounmpo Ad After His Emotional MVP Speech

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ‘Freak’ Signature Nike Sneakers Get Teased

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad