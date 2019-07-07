Nike Celebrates the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team’s World Cup Win With a Powerful Ad

The U.S. Women’s National Team made history today, defeating the Netherlands 2-0 in the Women’s World Cup finals to secure their fourth title.

As soccer fans across the country and world celebrated, so did Nike. The Swoosh, which sponsors the USWNT, celebrated the team’s success with a powerful ad spot, which aired on Fox in the first commercial break following the end of the game.

The commercial features images of the team in black and white, with a voiceover chanting “I believe that we will win.”

“I believe that we will be four-time champions and keep winning until we not only become the best female soccer team, but the best soccer team in the world, and that a whole generation of girls and boys will go out and play and say things like “I want to be like Megan Rapinoe, when I grow up,” the voiceover continues.

This team wins. Everyone wins. Victory is when we all win. It's only crazy until you do it. #justdoit @USWNT pic.twitter.com/pBU7UE2IEs — Nike (@Nike) July 7, 2019

The commercial — which has over 94,000 likes on Twitter and 43,000 retweets — goes on to discuss more hopes for women, both on and off the pitch.

“And that they’ll be inspired to talk and win and stand up for themselves, and that women will conquer more than just the soccer field, like breaking every single glass ceiling and having their faces carved on Mount Rushmore, and that we will keep fighting not just to make history, but to change it forever.”

Many commenters on Twitter praised the commercial and said it made them cry.

I watched it 10 minutes ago and I’m still crying. I don’t wear sneakers, but I’m buying some! — Renae Lindsay (@RenaeLindsay) July 7, 2019

I cried when this commercial came on. Thank you. — Tom from Georgia (@sexycurrygoat) July 7, 2019

Just saw the commercial. And yeah, I'm crying now. — Truth. Justice. Equality for all. (@blueingreenemo) July 7, 2019

While Nike received praise from many Twitter users, others were less impressed, citing their disapproval of the Oregon-based brand’s decision to pull a Fourth of July sneaker with the Betsy Ross flag. Nike nixed the sneakers with support of Colin Kaepernick, who pointed out that many, himself included, associate the old flag design with slavery.

Boycott Nike. They are unpatriotic. — HTTRalways (@HTTRalways) July 7, 2019

Pulls patriotic shoe. Acts overly patriotic on twitter. — THE GREEK FREAK (@GIANNIS34MVP) July 7, 2019

Yeah, Nike loves America when it's sponsorship is involved, but turns it's back on the majority of Americans, including our veterans when Colin Kapernick tells them to.. I had no idea that Kapernick bought so much of your product. I for one, will never buy Nike again. — Thomas French Hat (@frenchat) July 7, 2019

Below, watch Nike trainer Joe Holder discuss women working out.

