This Model’s Unshaven Armpits on Nike’s Instagram Are Fueling Debate

It turns out a little body hair can cause a lot of controversy.

A Nike Women’s ad posted yesterday featuring a woman with unshaven armpits has caused considerable debate in the comments section.

In the image, model Annahstasia, a Nigerian-American soul singer, poses in a black and white Nike sports bra and silver-tone jewelry with her arm around her head, revealing some armpit hair.

“Big mood,” the Oregon-based athleticwear company captioned the image.

“No dude, this is not freedom this is not a type of ‘i love my body’ this is bulls**t shave that s**t,” wrote one Instagrammer, gaining more than 2,500 likes on a comment.

“No thanks,” another user succinctly quipped. Many commenters posted the green throwing-up emoji in response to the image.

Still, other Instagrammers were in full support of the unshaven look. A comment reading “why is there so much hate? this photo is beautiful on so many different levels✨ love the bra and the model’s confidence✨” racked up more than 2,200 likes.

Another user earned 1,400 likes after writing: “Thank you Nike for your support of being natural ❤️🌹.”

Annahstasia herself took the criticism in stride, posting an Instagram story shortly after the image went up with text reading: “Welcome to all the haters. You will learn to love me and love generally.”

This isn’t the first time that Nike’s caused controversy with its marketing.

The Swoosh dominated national conversation with the September 2018 release of its “Just Do It” 30th anniversary campaign starring ex-NFLer Colin Kaepernick, who left the league after leading the kneeling movement in protest of police brutality. The brand has taken a stance on a wide range of issues over recent years — weighing in on Black Lives Matter, the environment, freedom of speech and more.

