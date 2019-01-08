Nick Kyrgios’ Australia Open Shoes Are Inspired by Kyrie Irving

Aside from being athletes and aligned with Nike, tennis standout Nick Kyrgios and NBA star Kyrie Irving also share a common bond with Australia. And that commonality is celebrated through a new sneaker for Kyrgios.

Using their birthplace as a catalyst for collaboration, Nike came up with the Vapor X “Kyrie 5,” a mashup of Kyrgios’ on-court shoe and the sneaker Irving laces up to demoralize opponents. (The Swoosh also called out the Boston Celtics as something the two have in common — Kyrgios is a fan of the team and Irving plays for them.)

Nike Vapor X “Kyrie 5” CREDIT: Nike

Kyrgios, according to Nike, will wear the look during the Australian Open. Irving laced up an iteration of his sneaker inspired by the mashup against the Brooklyn Nets on the TD Garden court in Boston last night.

The Nike Vapor X “Kyrie 5” is a low-cut performance silhouette and boasts the eye-catching Flytrap lacing unit from the basketball shoe. The look also features a Vapor X outsole consisting of a Zoom Air cushioning unit in the heel and reinforced high-wear areas for aggressive play on the court.

The Nike Vapor X “Kyrie 5” hits the SNKRS app on Jan 14 at 10 a.m. ET and will retail for $160.

NBA star Kyrie Irving holding the Nike Vapor X “Kyrie 5.” CREDIT: Nike

A look from above the Nike Vapor X “Kyrie 5.” CREDIT: Nike

The heels of the Nike Vapor X “Kyrie 5.” CREDIT: Nike

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios and the outsole of the Nike Vapor X “Kyrie 5.” CREDIT: Nike

