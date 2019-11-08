The Second Wave of Virgil Abloh’s ‘Athlete In Progress’ Nike Collection Releases Next Week

The next wave of Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike “Athletes in Progress” collection is almost here. Yesterday, Nike has confirmed that the limited-edition styles of the Vapor Street running sneakers are officially releasing next week.

The remixed Vapor Street has caused a lot of buzz thanks to its avant-garde design that features a textile upper including a duo lacing system for maximum lockdown. The traditional placement of the Swoosh branding has been altered to extend onto portions of the thick foam midsole. Capping off the look is a spiky track-inspired outsole for additional grip. The styles are available in three color options: Laser Fuchsia, Polarized Blue and Tour Yellow.

The Off-White x Nike Vapor Street in “Polarized Blue.” CREDIT: Nike

The Off-White x Nike Vapor Street in “Laser Fuchsia.” CREDIT: Nike

“I started talking with Nike about this women’s running project last summer and at the time, I was very much inspired by the aesthetic and style of track and field athletes. As a result, I invited some of Nike’s elite track and field champions to participate in my spring ’19 Off-White runway show as the natural forerunner to developing and showcasing the collection,” says Abloh.

Virgil Abloh’s “Athlete in Progress” Nike collaboration was showcased on the catwalk in Paris in 2018 featuring athletes Dina Asher-Smith, Vashti Cunningham, Cecilia Yeung, English Gardner, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Nafi Thiam, Caterine Ibarguen and Rénelle Lamote.

The new Off-White x Nike Vapor Street “Athlete in Progress” collection will release on Nov. 14 via the SNKRS app and at select Nike stockists for $190.

