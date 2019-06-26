Nike Axes Undercover Collab Over Controversial Instagram Post, Reports Say

Extradition protesters on the streets of Hong Kong on June 9.

A limited-edition Nike collab with Undercover was axed after the Japanese streetwear label shared a controversial post on Instagram concerning extraditions from Hong Kong to mainland China, according to a Financial Times report.

According to the report, the Jun Takahashi-led brand posted an image in support of the protests against a proposal to allow extraditions from Hong Kong to mainland China with the caption “no extradition to China.”

Streets of Hong Kong have been flooded this month with people protesting a proposed bill that would allow suspects to be extradited to places that Hong Kong does not have an extradition agreement with.

China retailer YYSports, according to the Financial Times report, stated Nike reached out and said to halt the drop, which was scheduled for June 14. And another retailer, Douniu, reportedly stated it was removing its listings for all Undercover products.

The post on the social media platform has been deleted.

Emails from FN to Nike for comment were not returned before time of publication.

Undercover is a frequent Nike collaborator and recently its Daybreak collaboration has been buzzy on Instagram. (A pair of colorways hit stores worldwide June 21.)

A close up of Nick Wooster in one of several Nike x Undercover Daybreak colorways at Paris Fashion Week Men’s. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Below, watch FN’s video on summer sneaker maintenance tips.

Want more?

Exclusive Nike Collabs Stole the Show at Paris Fashion Week Men’s

Nike Has a New Metcon Shoe Approved by CrossFit Legends Mat Fraser and Lauren Fisher

Neither Tariffs Nor Currency Fluctuations Can Touch Nike: Analysts