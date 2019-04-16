Is Another Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 Collab Releasing This Year?

Having already released two different versions of the “Cactus Jack” Nike Air Force 1 Low, it appears that Travis Scott’s work with Nike isn’t finished yet.

Earlier this week, leaks regarding another Air Force 1 collab with the rap star may be on the horizon thanks to Instagram user @py_rates. The upcoming project was first teased by Scott himself on Instagram in February. The kicks boast a distinct combination of premium materials on the upper, including a suede mudguard around the leather toe box, a wool tongue and canvas on the heel counter. The forthcoming sneaker will feature a multicolor, muted bronze and fossil color palette with details throughout the shoe that pay homage to Scott’s hometown city of Houston.

Unlike prior releases, the upcoming collab is rumored to be available in three different sizes: men’s, pre-school and toddler. The prices will range from $160, $75 and $65, respectively. According to the aforementioned leaker account, the newest Travis Scott x Air Force 1 Low is expected to drop in October, but that information has yet to be confirmed by Nike.

In other related news, Scott’s highly anticipated Air Jordan 1 is slated to drop on May 3.

