See Nike’s Inspiring New Commercial Honoring Tiger Woods and His Latest Masters Victory

Tiger Woods celebrates winning the Masters and his fifth green jacket.

Tiger Woods celebrated his fifth Masters victory Sunday. And just seconds after sinking a putt on the 18th hole, Nike dropped a new ad featuring the winner.

Related What to Buy From Nike's Huge Spring Sale Before It's Over Tiger Woods Is Back -- But Golf Probably Isn't Worknesh Degefa Wins the Boston Marathon in Adidas, and Lawrence Cherono Pulls Ahead in Nike

“To think a 43-year-old who experienced every high and every low and has just won his 15th major is chasing the same dream as a 3-year-old,” the commercial reads while showing different emotional moments from Woods’ storied career.

Taking to Twitter to share the tribute commercial, the iconic brand wrote: “Never stop chasing your crazy dream. #justdoit.” The ad ends with the legendary golfer putting as a youngster and confidentially proclaiming, “I want to beat Jack Nicklaus.” Nicklaus has won 18 majors, so Woods is catching up to him.

Tiger Woods celebrating winning his fifth Masters in head-to-toe Nike on Sunday. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Nike-sponsored star picked up his fifth green jacket in a bright red Nike shirt paired with black pants and black Nike golf shoes. The father of two topped things off with a black cap from the athletic brand.

Tiger Woods shows off black Nike gold shoes and a bright red Nike shirt. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Tiger helps the Nike brand, it’s just another part of Nike is for winners type of thing,” Sam Poser, an analyst with Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP, told FN after the star won the 2018 Tour Championship. “People love a comeback story and Nike’s good at telling them.”

Want more?

Nike Athlete Tiger Woods Plays a Round of Golf With Trump

Tiger Woods Is Back — But Golf Probably Isn’t

How to Buy Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson’s Golf Shoes Ahead of Their $9M Match