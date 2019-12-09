These New Nike Training Sneakers Are Designed Specifically for Fitness Classes

Nike has just introduced a new line of footwear known as SuperRep that’s tailor-made for athletes who are training specifically in a fitness class setting.

The new line is scheduled to debut this month with the upcoming Nike Air Zoom SuperRep sneaker. The shoe features an upper that’s crafted to support lateral movements in the gym like side lunges and is equipped with a large Zoom Air unit in the forefoot of the midsole to provide impact protection and continuous responsiveness rep after rep.

The aforementioned cushioning is paired with a plate found on the heel and extends to the forefoot, which helps bring the foot forward for the majority of the dynamic movements at the gym. Also featured in the tooling is the “burpee break,” a flexible design in the midsole that provides stability during plank positions and also allowing the foot to bend naturally when performing mountain climbers.

Nike Air Zoom SuperRep CREDIT: Nike

The technology for the Nike Air Zoom SuperRep. CREDIT: Nike

“Fitness classes are booming around the world,” says Jamie Jeffries, the VP/GM of Nike Training. “Working out is its own sport, and Nike’s SuperRep shoes are designed to deliver on the performance needs specific to these activities.”

The Nike Air Zoom SuperRep will debut on Dec. 17 for Nike Members in Europe and will be available on Jan. 2 on Nike.com and at select retailers. Nike will also be bringing the signature midsole design of the Air Zoom SuperRep into the line’s future two styles, including the Nike SuperRep Cycle debuting in April 2020 and Nike SuperRep Go dropping sometime in summer 2020.

The Nike SuperRep Cycle. CREDIT: Nike

The Nike SuperRep Go. CREDIT: Nike

