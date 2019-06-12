Nike & ‘Stranger Things’ Team Up on an ’80s-Inspired Collection That Has Fans Buzzing

After dropping hints on Twitter and Instagram yesterday, Nike announced today a collaboration with the hit Netflix show “Stranger Things” on an ’80s-inspired capsule collection. The show, set in Hawkins, Ind., 1985, is chock full of nostalgia, including characters in Nike gear.

And the sportswear giant is bringing the retro look from the screen to store shelves in a duo of collections. The Hawkins High Pack, which drops on June 27, pays a nod to the series’ school. The design incorporates green and orange color schemes and a Tiger mascot into a spirited mix of sweatsuits and matching sneakers. The collection retails from $65-$120.

The OG Pack will be released July 1 and retails for $120. Each shoe incorporates a red, white and blue color scheme to celebrate Independence Day in 1985, and it includes a year marker on the heal as well as special fireworks printed on the sockliner.

The popular drama returns for season three on July 4.

On Monday, the Interwebs was buzzing when the Swoosh’s @nikestore account on Twitter teased the collab in a cryptic message that highlighted the timeframe of the series, June 6, 1985.

The caption on the post stated: “We [Nike] acknowledge that several shipments from 1985 have gone missing. Please call 1.800.561.1985 with any info.”

