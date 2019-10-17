These Nike Basketball Sneakers Are Releasing for the 2019-20 NBA Opening Week

With the latest 2019-20 NBA Season scheduled to tip-off next week, Nike Basketball has prepared a handful of fresh styles for four of its signature hoops models that are all releasing soon.

The new lineup will include the Kyrie 5, the KD12, the PG3 as well as the Air Zoom Freak 1. Each pair takes inspiration from a different source. First up, the Kyrie 5 draws elements from Nickelodeon’s hit show “SpongeBob SquarePants,” specifically the character’s pineapple house. Among the details, a pineapple peel-colored upper and a flytrap lacing shroud resembling the fruit’s leaf.

The Nike Kyrie 5 “Pineapple House.” CREDIT: Nike News

The KD12 is a special iteration that’s inspired by YouTube donning the classic white and red color palette from the popular video platform’s logo along with a co-branded graphic on the tongue and a search bar printed on the insole.

The Nike KD12 “YouTube.” CREDIT: Nike News

For the PG3, this style once again teams up with NASA featuring a bright blue textile upper including the administration’s logo featured on the heel and on the sockliner.

The Nike PG3 “NASA.” CREDIT: Nike News

Wrapping up the collection is the NBA reigning MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s newest “All Bros” Air Zoom Freak 1 that pays tribute to his four brothers with eye-catching pink and red colors covering the upper of the shoe.

The Nike Zoom Freak 1 “All Bros 2.” CREDIT: Nike News

Each style will be available via the SNKRS app and at select Nike retailers. The rollout dates are: PG3, Oct. 23; Nike Kyrie 5, Oct. 24; KD12, Oct. 26; Air Zoom Freak 1, Oct. 27.

