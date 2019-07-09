Nike Documentary Follows Girls Across the Globe Who Fought Oppression Through Soccer

On the heels of its attention-grabbing ad celebrating the U.S. Women’s National Team’s World Cup win, Nike continues to celebrate female soccer players.

In collaboration with supermodel Adwoa Aboah’s digital platform Gurls Talk, a program on women’s issues, Nike released a documentary today that recognizes girls across the globe who are making waves in the traditionally male-dominated sport.

The 42-minute film “Spit Fire, Dream Higher,” directly by Felix Cooper, shows how soccer can serve as a source of empowerment for girls. It follows six young women from all corners of the world — all of whom are deeply passionate about the game, known as “football” outside of the United States.

Aboah serves as narrator, setting the tone through authentic conversations and telling the story from a pro footballer’s lens. She’s joined on-screen by Nike athlete and Paris Saint-Germain star Nadia Nadim. The duo take an international trip to several girls’ hometowns, learning about how soccer has impacted their lives.

“On this journey, we saw girls from around the world who have fought through oppression and continue to be resilient through their love for football,” Aboah said in a release. “The documentary truly celebrates them and the grassroots communities they are a part of.”

In a lengthy Instagram post, Aboah explained how much it meant to her, writing, “Words wouldn’t give justice to this one of a kind film. I’m speechless in describing the pride I feel for Felix and what he has created.”

