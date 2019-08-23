Woman’s Nike Slides ‘Shrunk’ in the Sun in Hilarious Photo That’s Breaking the Internet

A tweet about Nike sandals that “shrunk” in the sun blew up the Twitterverse, racking up nearly 405,000 likes and 92,000 retweets.

For user @Autumn_Kamrie, who saw her Nike slides at a much smaller size than usual on Thursday, said she was confused as the adult size 9 women’s sandal looked like it fit a child. “As I’m getting into my car I see these little ass shoes in my backseat,” she explained, attaching a photo. “I’m thinking whose damn kids been in my car???? So I look at the shoe and it’s a mf size 9. THE SUN SHRUNK MY SLIDES🤬FML.”



If y’all wanna know how my day is going (And I’m sure you do)… As I’m getting into my car I see these little ass shoes in my backseat. I’m thinking whose damn kids been in my car???? So I look at the shoe and it’s a mf size 9. THE SUN SHRUNK MY SLIDES🤬FML pic.twitter.com/M9LIpPBfSK — AK🌻 (@Autumn_Kamrie) August 22, 2019

The Nike Benassi slides were disproportionate as the strap covering the midfoot, featuring a pebbled upper and large Nike Swoosh logo, was cartoonishly larger than the footbed; her heels dangled off by around 2 inches. The sandals retail for $50 on Amazon.

Another users said she had a similar experience with her Crocs, also attaching a photo. “Same thing happened to my crocs!!” tweeted @cierrajamaewall.

Same thing happened to my crocs!! pic.twitter.com/uYNGWzt81Z — cierRA{D} (@cierrajamaewall) August 23, 2019

Nike Benassi slides. CREDIT: Courtesy

Want more?

Nike Rumored to Sign Record-Breaking Kit Deal With Liverpool FC, Says Forbes

Nike’s Next Soccer Cleat Is For The Soccer And Wine Enthusiast

Nike’s Powerful New ‘Dream With Us’ Ad Stars the US Women’s Soccer Team