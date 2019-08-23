Sign up for our newsletter today!

Woman’s Nike Slides ‘Shrunk’ in the Sun in Hilarious Photo That’s Breaking the Internet

By Charlie Carballo
Kaley CuocoKaley Cuoco out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Dec 2017Kaley Cuoco goes grocery shopping in Studio City
Kaley Cuoco wears Nike Benassi Swoosh slides on Dec. 10, 2017.
A tweet about Nike sandals that “shrunk” in the sun blew up the Twitterverse, racking up nearly 405,000 likes and 92,000 retweets.

For user @Autumn_Kamrie, who saw her Nike slides at a much smaller size than usual on Thursday, said she was confused as the adult size 9 women’s sandal looked like it fit a child. “As I’m getting into my car I see these little ass shoes in my backseat,” she explained, attaching a photo. “I’m thinking whose damn kids been in my car???? So I look at the shoe and it’s a mf size 9. THE SUN SHRUNK MY SLIDES🤬FML.”

The Nike Benassi slides were disproportionate as the strap covering the midfoot, featuring a pebbled upper and large Nike Swoosh logo, was cartoonishly larger than the footbed; her heels dangled off by around 2 inches. The sandals retail for $50 on Amazon.

Another users said she had a similar experience with her Crocs, also attaching a photo. “Same thing happened to my crocs!!” tweeted @cierrajamaewall.

Nike Benassi slides, sandals, black, white swoosh
Nike Benassi slides.
