Nike’s Mini-Swoosh Logo Covers Its New Sneaker Collab With This Popular Euro Skate Shop

The lateral side of the Ben-G x Nike SB Dunk Low.

With Nike Skateboarding re-gaining its popularity over the past year, Amsterdam-based skate shop Ben-G is getting in on the action with a special Dunk Low collaboration releasing globally this week.

The special low-top sneaker was first available exclusively at Ben-G last weekend, but now it appears it will be getting a global release. This will mark the second time that the skate shop has collaborated with Nike SB after putting its spin on a Blazer High in 2010. The latest style keeps it subtle with a tonal white leather upper that is debossed with Nike’s iconic mini-Swoosh branding throughout the entirety of the shoe while paired with the “Ben-G” logo embroidered onto the heel tab. Adding a touch of color is a vibrant green sockliner and tongue tag along with its beige-colored tooling to complete the look. Check out an official look at the kicks below.

The Ben-G x Nike SB Dunk Low collab is scheduled to release at select Nike SB stockists on Saturday for $100.

The Ben-G x Nike SB Dunk Low. CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Ben-G x Nike SB Dunk Low. CREDIT: Nike

The top view of the Ben-G x Nike SB Dunk Low. CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Ben-G x Nike SB Dunk Low. CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Ben-G x Nike SB Dunk Low. CREDIT: Nike

