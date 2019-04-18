Nike’s New Shoes for Dog Lovers Come With ‘Poop’ on the Outsoles

The lateral side of the Nike SB Dunk High "Walk the Dog."

Nike is dropping a special version of the SB Dunk High this weekend that any dog lover can appreciate.

The latest iteration surrounding the brand’s popular skateboarding model dubbed “Walk the Dog” boasts a combination of materials and patterns throughout the entirety of the upper. The overlays feature a shaggy pine green suede inspired by grass while a Dalmatian-inspired mid-panel breaks up the premium pony hair on the toebox and ankle collar. Adding a pop of bright color is the red Swoosh branding.

Both pairs of the Nike SB Dunk High “Walk the Dog.” CREDIT: Nike

Additional details include a brown patch spotted on the translucent outsole mimicking someone stepping on dog poop, while the insole features select Nike employees’ dogs on an all-over graphic print. For added personalization, fans can switch out the already equipped white laces with brown laces that come in a “doggy bag.”

The top view of the Nike SB Dunk High “Walk the Dog.” CREDIT: Nike

The sole of the Nike SB Dunk High “Walk the Dog.” CREDIT: Nike

The Nike SB Dunk High “Walk the Dog” will arrive via the SNKRS app and at select skate shops across the country on Saturday. The shoes will retail for $110.

