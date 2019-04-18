Nike’s New Shoes for Dog Lovers Come With ‘Poop’ on the Outsoles

Nike is dropping a special version of the SB Dunk High this weekend that any dog lover can appreciate.
The latest iteration surrounding the brand’s popular skateboarding model dubbed “Walk the Dog” boasts a combination of materials and patterns throughout the entirety of the upper. The overlays feature a shaggy pine green suede inspired by grass while a Dalmatian-inspired mid-panel breaks up the premium pony hair on the toebox and ankle collar. Adding a pop of bright color is the red Swoosh branding.
Additional details include a brown patch spotted on the translucent outsole mimicking someone stepping on dog poop, while the insole features select Nike employees’ dogs on an all-over graphic print. For added personalization, fans can switch out the already equipped white laces with brown laces that come in a “doggy bag.”
The Nike SB Dunk High “Walk the Dog” will arrive via the SNKRS app and at select skate shops across the country on Saturday. The shoes will retail for $110.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.
Check out the video below on how to clean your sneakers.
Want more?
Pro Skater Eric Koston’s Rumored Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 Low Collab Gets Teased
Is Another Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 Collab Releasing This Year?
Virgil Abloh Teases New Nike x Off-White Sneakers at Coachella