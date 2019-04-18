Sign up for our newsletter today!

Nike’s New Shoes for Dog Lovers Come With ‘Poop’ on the Outsoles

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
Nike SB Dunk High 'Walk the Dog'
The lateral side of the Nike SB Dunk High "Walk the Dog."
CREDIT: Nike

Nike is dropping a special version of the SB Dunk High this weekend that any dog lover can appreciate.

The latest iteration surrounding the brand’s popular skateboarding model dubbed “Walk the Dog” boasts a combination of materials and patterns throughout the entirety of the upper. The overlays feature a shaggy pine green suede inspired by grass while a Dalmatian-inspired mid-panel breaks up the premium pony hair on the toebox and ankle collar. Adding a pop of bright color is the red Swoosh branding.

Nike SB Dunk High 'Walk the Dog'
Both pairs of the Nike SB Dunk High “Walk the Dog.”
CREDIT: Nike

Additional details include a brown patch spotted on the translucent outsole mimicking someone stepping on dog poop, while the insole features select Nike employees’ dogs on an all-over graphic print. For added personalization, fans can switch out the already equipped white laces with brown laces that come in a “doggy bag.”

Related

Celtics Baller Jayson Tatum Gave His Adorable Baby Boy the Cutest Tribute on His Nikes During Pacers Game

Why Nike Is Moving to Trademark 'Footware'

Converse Is Reentering the Basketball Market -- and Has a New Performance Sneaker Coming in May

Nike SB Dunk High 'Walk the Dog'
The top view of the Nike SB Dunk High “Walk the Dog.”
CREDIT: Nike
Nike SB Dunk High 'Walk the Dog'
The sole of the Nike SB Dunk High “Walk the Dog.”
CREDIT: Nike

The Nike SB Dunk High “Walk the Dog” will arrive via the SNKRS app and at select skate shops across the country on Saturday. The shoes will retail for $110.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Check out the video below on how to clean your sneakers.

Want more?

Pro Skater Eric Koston’s Rumored Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 Low Collab Gets Teased

Is Another Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 Collab Releasing This Year?

Virgil Abloh Teases New Nike x Off-White Sneakers at Coachella

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad