Pro Skater Eric Koston’s Rumored Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 Low Collab Gets Teased

It appears that rap megastar Travis Scott won’t be the only big name receiving a Jordan Brand collaboration surrounding the Air Jordan 1 Low this year. Leaked images suggest that legendary pro skateboarder Eric Koston has his very own version on the way, according to fans on social media.

Images of the unreleased sneaker surfaced online yesterday courtesy of Instagram user @solebyjc. The upcoming project showcases a white leather upper that’s complemented by contrasting navy blue suede accents on the toe box, eyestay, collar and heel, along with a metallic silver Swoosh on the sides. Linking the brands together are Nike SB tongue tag with Koston’s signature on the inside, which is paired with a mini Jumpman logo and Jordan Brand’s Wings logo embroidered on the toe and heel tab, respectively.

The leaked imagery falls in line with the last month’s rumors of a crossover between the Jordan 1 Low and Nike Skateboarding. Along with the aforementioned midnight navy/white-ember glow-metallic silver colorway, also rumored to launch in the coming months is a dark powder blue/white iteration, according to @py_leaks on Twitter.

An official release date and retail price of the Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 Low “Eric Koston” has yet to be confirmed by the brands, but is rumored to drop this summer for $110 each.

