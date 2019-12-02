Nike SB and Jordan Collaborate on Mismatched Sneakers

After releasing a collaboration with Nike pro skater Eric Koston last summer, Nike Skateboarding is collaborating with Jordan Brand once again for the latest installment of the Air Jordan 1 Low at select Nike retailers including at Sneakersnstuff on Dec. 6. It will be followed by another launch on Dec. 9 via the SNKRS app for $120.

The court icon is reborn for the skate park, featuring the same grip and lightweight responsiveness that fans are accustomed to, but enhanced with an Air unit in the heel for extra cushioning as well as a reinforced toebox.

The shoe arrives in a simple “Desert Ore” colorway on the upper, but when worn it will eventually reveal a “Royal Blue” shade on the left shoe while the right is executed with “University Blue” — an homage to two of the original Air Jordan 1 makeups. Adding to the mismatched theme, the aforementioned blue colors are also featured on the outsole along with a black and blue sockliner.

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 Low “Desert Ore.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 Low “Desert Ore.” CREDIT: Nike

