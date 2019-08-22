Sacai Is Releasing Premium Accessories for Its Latest Nike Sneaker Collab

Chitose Abe will be keeping the style of her next Sacai x Nike LDWaffles and Blazer Mids identical to how it appeared at the fashion label’s runway show by releasing limited-edition accessories to pair with the kicks.

According to Sacai’s Instagram page, the limited edition faux fur and zipper sneaker tongue accessories will be available exclusively at the Sacai Aoyama flagship store in Tokyo and on Sacai’s website. The attachments will release alongside the new monochromatic styles of the coveted LDWaffle ($160) and Blazer Mid ($140) sneakers that both feature Sacai’s signature design elements, including double-stacked Swoosh branding on the sides and duo layered midsoles.

While a retail price of the accessories has yet to be announced, the faux fur piece will release first on Sept. 12 along with the LDWaffles while the zipper attachment is slated to launch on Sept. 19 in conjunction with the Blazer Mids.

Check out a better look at the sneakers with the attachments below. Note that the accessories will be sold separately from the sneakers itself.

The Sacai x Nike Blazer Mid. CREDIT: Nike News

