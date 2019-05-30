The Highly Anticipated Sacai x Nike Hybrid Collab Quickly Sold Out, But You Can Still Get Them

After months of anticipation, the Sacai x Nike hybrid collection has officially released today, and as expected, the kicks sold out within minutes. If you missed your opportunity at securing the shoes, here are a few options to consider post-launch.
Chitose Abe, the founder of the Japanese luxury fashion brand Sacai, debuted the collaboration with the Swoosh during the label’s runway show at Paris Fashion Week Men’s last year. The collection consists of two unique styles that fuse four classic Nike silhouettes: the Blazer High, which combines the Blazer with the Dunk High, and the LDWaffle, which blends the Waffle Daybreak and the LDV.
All four pairs are currently available on the secondary market, including on StockX. Bids for the LDWaffles are around $300, which is relatively cheaper than Flight Club and Stadium Goods, listed at nearly $500. Similar to the counterpart, the Blazer High is also on StockX for about $350. Fans with smaller feet can expect to shell out more money due to high demand.
If you’re still looking to purchase the shoes, you’ll want to act fast as the prices are expected to go up soon.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.
