Nike’s Popular React Element 87 Sneaker Is Releasing Two Bold New Colorways

Last year, Nike introduced the React Element 87 lifestyle runner to the footwear market and immediately generated major buzz, with many sneaker enthusiasts even declaring it as their pick for the best sneaker of 2018.

If you haven’t been able to purchase the handful of colorways released on the SNKRS app thus far, listen up because the Swoosh is set to drop more iterations soon.

Both of the upcoming “Touch of Lime” and “Hyper Fusion” makeups will feature two of the bolder styles for the model. First up is the “Touch of Lime” version, which sports a light-brown semi-translucent upper with an orange Swoosh logo and neon green hits throughout, anchored by gray panels on both the eye stay and heel. Underneath it all is the React foam midsole, which was created to provide maximum comfort for everyday movements like standing, shifting your weight and walking.

The “Hyper Fusion” colorway, meanwhile, opts for a two-tone translucent upper combining neon green at the midfoot with pink at the heel. Additional details include a black Swoosh and red and black accents throughout, which sits atop a black React sole.

Both pairs of the Nike React Element 87 “Hyper Fusion.” CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Nike React Element 87 “Hyper Fusion.” CREDIT: Nike

The “Touch of Lime” and “Hyper Fusion” Nike React Element 87 runners will arrive on Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. ET for $160 each on the SNKRS app. As with prior releases, expect both pairs to sell out within the hour of launch.

