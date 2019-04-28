Nike’s Popular React Element 87 Returns in May in Earth Tones

The React Element 87 was arguably Nike’s most popular sneaker of 2018. And the Swoosh is bringing it back next month executed in earthy hues.

Arriving Thursday are the “Dusty Peach” and “Moss” iterations of the sneaker. Brown tones take over the transparent upper of the “Dusty Peach” look, which also features hits of blue, orange and olive. And olive is the dominant color on the upper of the “Moss” shoe, which also features blue and orange accents.

Nike React Element 87 “Moss” CREDIT: Nike

Aside from the atypical look provided by the TPE yarn textile upper, the highlight of the lifestyle sneaker is its step-in comfort, which is supplied by plush Nike React cushioning technology.

The Nike React Element 86 “Dusty Peach” and “Moss” will retail for $160 in men’s sizing and will be available via the SNKRS app starting at 10 a.m. ET.

Another look at the Nike React Element 87 “Dusty Peach.” CREDIT: Nike

In January, the brand released two colorways of the beloved sneaker: “Touch of Lime” and “Hyper Fusion.”

And on Tuesday, Nike announced that the takedown of the popular style, the React Element 55, will be available for shoppers to customize via Nike By You (formerly NikeID) starting on May 2.

