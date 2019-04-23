You Can Customize Your Very Own Nike React Element 55s Starting Next Week

Nike’s signature customization program dubbed Nike By You (previously known as NikeID) is adding another popular lifestyle silhouette to its long list of available options. This time, the React Element 55.

Since making its debut last year, the React Element line was regarded by many as the best sneaker the brand has delivered in 2018. Starting next Thursday, fans will be able to create their very own versions of the shoe. The lowcut upper can now be augmented with a selection of materials including the new breathable woven mesh upper that can be paired with bold color palettes. Capping off the look is the model’s standout React cushioning technology on the midsole. Once the design is rendered online and purchased, the personalized shoe will take approximately three to five weeks to arrive at your doorstep.

With Spring in full effect, new colorways of the React Element 55 are on the way including two iridescent makeups featuring laser fuchsia and tour yellow uppers. In addition, a white-based trio that’s complemented with university red, game royal or pure platinum accents is also on the horizon. Details about a release date and price point for the aforementioned styles have not been announced.

The Nike React Element 55 in “Laser Fuchsia.” CREDIT: Nike News

The Nike React Element 55 in “Tour Yellow.” CREDIT: Nike News

The Nike React Element 55 in “University Red.” CREDIT: Nike News

The Nike React Element 55 in “Game Royal.” CREDIT: Nike News

The Nike React Element 55 in “Pure Platinum.” CREDIT: Nike News

The Nike React Element 55 By You will be available beginning on May 2 on Nike.com.

Check out the video below on how to clean your sneakers.

Want more?

Tom Sachs’ Latest Nike Shoe Looks Like a Croc

Celtics Baller Jayson Tatum Gave His Adorable Baby Boy the Cutest Tribute on His Nikes During Pacers Game

Nike’s New Shoes for Dog Lovers Come With ‘Poop’ on the Outsoles