Nike’s Space-Themed Sneakers Celebrate NASA’s 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George is already on his third signature basketball shoe with Nike, which made its debut in January as a collaboration with NASA. Revisiting the space-inspired theme yet again, the latest colorway will pay homage to the 50th anniversary of the moon landing and the iconic Apollo missions.

An early look at the limited-edition shoe comes courtesy of @13flavors on Instagram. The NASA-themed sneakers boast a clean white textile upper that’s paired with metallic gold accents on the foam midsole featuring a springy Zoom Air bag at the forefoot and a translucent outsole inspired by the craters on the moon. Further adding to the theme is a NASA patch embroidered on the heel along with George’s favorite quote around the heels of the PG 3, “Don’t tell me the sky’s the limit when there are footprints on the moon.”

“I always wanted to be in the NBA. That’s the sky. Now, me being an All-Star, me working to become a champion — that’s the footprints on the moon” according to George.

George took no time to debut the “Apollo Missions” PG 3 in yesterday’s game against his former Indiana Pacers team. He put up a game-high 31 points in last night’s matchup with a 107 to 99 victory over the Pacers.

An official release date has yet to be announced by the Swoosh, but the “Apollo Missions” PG 3 is rumored to drop next month on Nike.com and at select Nike Basketball stockists for a retail price of $120.

