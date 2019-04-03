A Kobe Bryant-Inspired Nike Shoe for NBA Star Paul George May Arrive on Mamba Day

Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George has worn NBA icon Kobe Bryant’s signature Nike sneakers on the court. And it appears that he’s returning the favor with an iteration of his own shoe inspired by the retired Los Angeles Lakers great.

NBA writer Travis Singleton, who founded Sneakerreporter.com, shared on his personal Instagram account a “Mamba Day 4.13” image — a nod to Bryant’s final NBA game. (Bryant’s nickname is “Black Mamba.”) The photo also included info on a PG 3 shoe, the signature look of George, slated to come out April 13 in a multicolor and optic yellow color palette.

Singleton captioned the post: “Dope story behind the concept of these Nike PG3 “Mamba Mentality” can’t wait until y’all see them.”

Foot Locker, among other retailers, has a PG 3 listed on its calendar to drop on April 13 in a multicolor colorway.

Although there have been hints at a Bryant-inspired PG 3 shoe, only two leaked images have hit social media.

Prior to getting his own signature shoe with the Swoosh, George wore some of Bryant’s silhouettes on the court.

Paul George during his Indiana Pacers days in the Nike Kobe 8. CREDIT: AP Photo/Darron Cummings

