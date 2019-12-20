Virgil Abloh’s New Nike x Off-White Dunk Lows Quickly Sold Out, But You Can Still Get Them

Nike released its newest Off-White sneaker collaboration. Predictably, it quickly sold out. Originally expected to release in November, the hotly anticipated shoes got pushed back until today.

Nike x Off-White dunk low “University Gold.” CREDIT: GOAT

The Nike x Off-White dunk lows originally retailed for $170 in three different colorways, “University Gold,” “Pine Green” and “University Red.”

Now, just hours after the sneakers initially dropped, they are already on the resale market. StockX has all three colorways of the shoes available in sizes 4 to 16 with resale prices ranging from $420 all the way up to $674.

Nike x Off-White dunk low “University Red.” CREDIT: GOAT

GOAT has all of the new dunk lows as well with the lowest price offering at $450; the highest price goes up to $2,000.

Sellers on eBay are also taking their turn at the resale market, listing pairs of the new sneakers for as low as $237.

Nike and Off-White first joined forces for Abloh’s “The Ten” series with the most recent drop in July at ComplexCon Chicago, where they first released the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 “MCA” sneakers before dropping in via Nike’s SNKRS app.

