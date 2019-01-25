Nike Will Become Major League Baseball’s Uniform and Footwear Supplier in 2020

In 2016, Under Armour and Major League Baseball announced that the brand would be its official uniform supplier starting in 2020, with reports in 2017 suggesting the deal would happen a year earlier.

But today the organization stated that athleticwear giant Nike will be the one to outfit its players. The Beaverton, Ore.-based company will be the MLB’s official uniform and footwear supplier starting in 2020, the league announced today.

On the field, Nike will produce the uniforms, base layer, game day outerwear and training apparel for the league’s 30 teams, all boasting Swoosh branding. The company will also continue as a league sponsor and further support MLB initiatives, marketing and fan events, as well as partner with every team and promote its products across MLB media assets, such as the MLB Network, MLB.com and social media platforms, the league said.

The 10-year global partnership comes in association with Fanatics, who will manufacture and distribute Nike’s MLB fan gear and manage the Nike MLB Authentic Collection. The gear will be sold through MLBShop.com, MLB clubs and at affiliated brick-and-mortar stores.

“Nike’s global brand and reputation as a leader in marketing and driving innovation makes them an ideal partner,” MLB commissioner Robert Manfred Jr. said in a statement. “In addition, Fanatics is a valuable partner who has proven to serve our fans with speed, agility and quality service. We’re very excited about the possibilities this unique arrangement provides us over the next decade.”

Nike has a stacked roster of pro baseball ambassadors that includes Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels, Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees and Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals.

“We’re thrilled to bring more innovation and creativity to Major League Baseball and the incredible athletes who play the game,” VP and GM of Nike North America Tom Peddie said in a statement. “This is an exciting time for baseball, and we look forward to partnering with MLB to grow the sport both across America as well as around the globe.”

